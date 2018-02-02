Police beefing up patrols for game day

In advance of Super Bowl celebrations, local police departments are stepping up their game.

With Pats pride, extra patrols will be out on the roads Sunday night.

Especially when you have your team in the Super Bowl, police departments in local towns treat the Sunday night game the same way they'd treat New Year's Eve.

"Usually, an event that gets people out and about," said East Longmeadow Police Chief Jeffrey Dalessio.

When the New England Patriots are in the NFL championship game, it means parties and celebration across the Bay State.

"It's becoming an event just like st. Patty's day parade." Dalessio added.

Dalessio told Western Mass News that his team has a plan for Sunday.

"We'll add an extra patrol on just to take any influx of calls we might have due to it being a festive night," Dalessio added.

According to records Dalessio researched for Western Mass News, for the past two Super Bowls, there haven't been any OUI arrests in East Longmeadow, but his department still likes to remind drivers of the law posting this sign in town: "Don't drop the ball this weekend by drinking and driving."

Fans across western Massachusetts said that there's an easy way to avoid doing that.

"Call Uber, get a cab," said Sandra Little of Springfield.

Andrew Overton added, "If you're going out with friends, definitely a designated driver or something like that. Have an Uber. I always use Uber, I think Uber is great, too."

Overton lives in Springfield. A native New Yorker, he's not exactly a Pats fan.

"I'll be watching the game at my house with a bunch of my roommates who are all Patriots fans, so it's gonna be rough. I'll just enjoy the food though," Overton added.

Like many of those drivers, the police department also recommends services like Uber or other taxi apps to help get you from one place to another this weekend.

