DPW crews preparing for super Sunday storm

Along with super Sunday, there's some wintry weather heading our way.

The snow is expected to move in right around game time and could interrupt watching for some DPW workers who are out keeping the roads clear.

Football and snow are a common sight this time of year, but maybe not a welcome one this Sunday.

"Personnel, giving them the heads-up what we might be looking for as far as a response," said Westfield assistant DPW director Francis Cain.

DPW's across western Massachusetts are keeping an eye on the incoming weather expected to arrive just as the Super Bowl is getting underway.

"We'll plan and adjust accordingly depending what the predicted weather is and we'll fine tune as we get closer to the event." Cain said.

In Westfield, that means checking all their equipment.

"Trucks, that's always maintaining those and keeping those in a ready status," Cain said.

Some friendly advice for those wondering if they should head out for the Super Bowl, "Use good judgment, I guess would be the type of vehicle you have and your ability but staying home is always best "

