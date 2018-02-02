Greenfield tightens security for winter carnival this weekend

This year's winter carnival in Greenfield will include tightened security.

Volunteers have stepped up to keep watch 24/7 over the carnival's ice sculptures after many were smashed by vandals last year.

The weekend event draws in thousands of visitors, and this year, the town is making sure one of the event's main attractions is kept safe and sound.



Greenfield Recreation Director Christie Moore said the ten sculptures will be safe this year.



"Sadly, last year we had the most vandalism we had ever had with our ice carvings. The community around the area was really disappointed as were all the carvers and my staff, " Moore said.

The town came up with the idea to solicit volunteers to guard these works of art.



"We rallied together a whole bunch of people this year and organized through the Recreation Department a night ice watch," Moore noted.



In shifts, and in freezing weather, volunteers will patrol Main Street starting Friday night from 8 p.m. until 6 in the morning.



"We said they could walk by foot so they could get their steps in or they could drive around in a vehicle with a nice heater," Moore explained.

Artists told Western Mass News their thankful their hard work will be kept safe and sound so that the thousands of people who come to the carnival won't be disappointed.



Moore told Western Mass News the people responsible for smashing last year's sculptures have not been found and the incident is being investigated by police.

