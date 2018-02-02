Agawam axe house closed until further notice

Just a few days after their grand opening, the Agawam Axe House has been closed until further notice.

The new business allowed people of any age to try their hand at throwing an axe.

The Agawam Axe House has been axed shortly after their grand opening.

Western Mass News stopped by the business two weeks ago where the owner described the new business venture.

"Think darts on steroids," said Annaliese Townsend.

However, the owners didn't want to speak to us today, but did say they are working to reopen.

They posted on their Facebook page for followers to call the town to find out more.

Agawam Mayor William Sapelli said that his office has fielded several phone calls.

"A lack of proper paperwork completed and a fee that was owed, so I don't know why you're not telling people that is why you are closed down," Sapelli said.

After seeing a story in the paper about the axe house, Sapelli tells Western Mass News he spoke to the building inspector and discovered the lack of proper paperwork.

"So I said why are they open and he said they shouldn't be, so I said go close them down," Sapelli added.

Just this weekend, the business was set to have an event for the big game.

However, reopening won't be as easy as returning the form and a check for $45.

Instead, the owners will need to meet with a team of code enforcement in February to address what they mayor said are safety concerns that are unique to this business - particularly the owners interest in obtaining a liquor licenses and hosting parties in the future.

"Call me crazy, but when we have axes, guns, knives, bow and arrows, and the like and you're throwing in kids and birthday parties and liquor, I think we have a few concerns that we want to make sure addressed before we say have at it," Sapelli noted.

