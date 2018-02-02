Unattended death under investigation in Ware

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside a home on Clinton Street in Ware early this morning.

Mary Carey, Spokesperson with the Northwestern D.A.'s Office told Western Mass News the cause of the death is under investigation, and will be revealed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Members of the Ware Police Department. and State Police Detectives assigned to the Northwestern D.A.'s Office are investigating.

Further information on this incident has not been released.

Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.