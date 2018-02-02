Springfield Police bust heroin "manufacturing center" on State S - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police bust heroin "manufacturing center" on State St.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two men were arrested in Springfield on Friday after police raided a heroin "manufacturing, distribution, and production center" on State Street.

Officers allegedly recovered 61 raw grams, 141 bags, and an unknown amount of cocaine and money from the location on 691 State Street.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said Israel Silva-Guzman and Angelie Cabrera were charged with heroin trafficking, possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute, and possession of ammunition in a drug free school zone. 

