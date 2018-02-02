PD: Chicopee man repeatedly sold heroin to undercover cop

A Chicopee man was arrested after he repeatedly sold heroin to an undercover cop and attempted to flee from officers, according to police.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk said 21-year-old Joseph Martinez had been selling to an undercover cop for the past couple of weeks since narcotics detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Martinez.

After Martinez reportedly sold 100 bags of heroin to an undercover officer on Friday afternoon, backup officers got out of their vehicles and approached him on Grove Avenue.

Wilk said Martinez fled from officers, but he slipped and fell on ice that sent him sliding across Pine Street and into an undercover vehicle.

Once Martinez was detained, he was transported back to his home on 86 West Main Street so officers could execute a search warrant.

According to Wilk, there were 200 bags filled with a substance believed to be heroin inside Martinez's home.

Martinez now faces charges that include three counts of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute a class A drug, and resisting arrest.

He is currently being held on $100 bail.

