2 Springfield men indicted for allegedly distributing crack cocaine

Two Springfield men were separately indicted in federal court on Friday for distributing crack cocaine charges.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 24-year-old Donovan Coombs-Thompson and 26-year-old Kayvon Lovejoy each face two counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

Coombs-Thompson is accused of distributing crack cocaine on two occasions in October 2017.

In August of 2017, the Department of Justice said Lovejoy allegedly distributed crack cocaine twice.

"Coombs-Thompson faces no greater than 20 years in prison, a minimum of three years of supervised release, and a fine of $1 million. Lovejoy faces no greater than 30 years in prison, a minimum of six years of supervised release, and a fine of $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the Department of Justice noted in the press release.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.