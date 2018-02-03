Building destroyed in Granville fire, multiple communities respond

A fire destroyed a building on Granby Road in Granville Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 5:30 a.m.

The owner of the building confirmed with Western Mass News that it's a total loss. As of about 8:45 a.m. crews were still on scene trying to put out hot spots.

This comes hours after the fire began.

According to the building's owner this was their art studio..and their entire life.

The fire warranted a major response from multiple departments in western Mass. but also across the state line.

No crews entered the structure we're told, for safety reasons and firefighters kept their fight defensive, assaulting the fire from distance and from above.

Water was brought in from tankers and was being pumped into the fire trucks.

Granby Road was closed from about the Granville Scoop to the state line.

The Granville Fire Captain tells Western Mass News that they estimate crews will be on scene until about noon time Saturday.

No word yet what caused the fire to start.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

