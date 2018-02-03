Fire destroys art studio on Granby Rd. in Granville

A quick-moving fire destroyed an art studio on Granby Road in Granville early Saturday morning.

The building has been deemed a total loss by the owner. Now, crews are working to piece together exactly how it happened.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 5:30 a.m.

The fire warranted a major response from multiple departments in western Mass. but also across the state line.

"Heavy fire upon arrival, the building was 100 percent involved," said Granville Fire Captain Joshua Rutola.

No crews entered the structure we're told, for safety reasons and firefighters kept their fight defensive, assaulting the fire from distance and from above.

"It has been 100 percent exterior operation only, with numerous hand lines involved at this time," Captain Rutola noted.

Firefighters battled the flames in frigid temperatures. Water was brought in from tankers and was being pumped into the fire trucks.

"We have a lot of the fire knocked down the main issue been the cold weather. The roads have been freezing up. It has been a little treacherous for the firefighters on foot," Captain Rutola added.

Granby Road was closed from about the Granville Scoop to the state line.

The owner of the building said he invested his whole life into this art space. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.