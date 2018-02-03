Structure fire reported in Granville, mutual aid called in

Emergency personnel have been called to a structure fire in Granville this morning.

The Southwick Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News that the structure fire is reportedly on Granby Road and that the town is providing mutual aid.

The police dispatcher told us the call came in at about 5:45 a.m.

Further details weren't immediately available. We do have a crew on the way now.

