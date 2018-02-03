Young Ludlow wrestler wins second state championship

A young Ludlow wrestler celebrating a state championship win for the second year in a row.

7-year-old Charles Soffen is a second grader at Chapin Elementary School.

But around town, he's known as "The Punisher" because of his signature singlet that he likes to wear.

Charles set two town records last year, becoming the youngest state champion and the only kid from Ludlow to ever win the K-2 Division.

"I've been practicing at wrestling for four years and I really like it," Charles Soffen told Western Mass News, "I'm gonna win more."

Charles was recently presented with an award from FW Webb as 2018 Youth Champion Wrestler of the year.

His father, James Soffen tells Western Mass News that he wrestled for the Wilbraham Falcons this season and "is now the youngest and only wrestler to win the K-4 State Championship in Wilbraham's history."

