Dog dies following house fire on Sczygiel Rd. in Ware

A dog has died following a house fire that occurred Saturday morning on 113 Sczygiel Road in Ware.

Western Mass News was told at least one person had been displaced from the home after the fire broke out around 8:15 a.m.

A Ware Deputy Fire Chief confirmed the fire was accidental, and possibly caused by a wood stove.

The dog was resuscitated at the scene but sadly passed away later in the day at a nearby animal hospital.

Also, a firefighter slipped and fell on ice at the scene. Western Mass News was told that firefighter is ok.

Crews from Palmer were called in to assist with the house fire.

"We sent an engine and a crew and also a tanker," the Palmer Fire dispatcher told us.

The Ware Fire Department said the Red Cross was called to assist the person who was displaced.

The fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage to the home.

