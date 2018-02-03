House fire knocked down in Ware on Sczygiel Road

Firefighters were called to a "working fire" in Ware this morning that left at least one person displaced.

The Ware Fire Department confirmed the fire with Western Mass News just before 8:30 a.m.

This house that caught fire was located at 113 Sczygiel Road.

The Palmer Fire Department confirms they were called to the scene just after 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

"We sent an engine and a crew and also a tanker," the Palmer Fire dispatcher told us.

No serious injuries reported. The Ware Fire Department telling us that the Red Cross was called to assist the person who was displaced.

No word yet on what caused the fire to start or the extent of damages.

Firefighters were able to clear the scene at about 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Western Mass News will update this story as more details emerge.

