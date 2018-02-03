"Working fire" knocked down in Ware on Sczygiel Road

Firefighters were called to a "working fire" in Ware this morning.
The Ware Fire Department confirmed the fire with Western Mass News just before 8:30 a.m.
This structure is in the area of Sczygiel Road.
The Palmer Fire Department confirms they were called to the scene just after 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
"We sent an engine and a crew and also a tanker," the Palmer Fire dispatcher told us.
No word yet if there are any injuries. Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene now.
We will continue to follow this story closely. Stay with Western Mass News starting at 9 a.m. on ABC40 for the latest info.
