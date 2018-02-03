PHOTOS: Springfield PD seek to identify jewelry store shooting suspect

PHOTOS: Springfield PD seek to identify jewelry store shooting s - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Image Courtesy: Springfield Police Image Courtesy: Springfield Police
Image Courtesy: Springfield PD Image Courtesy: Springfield PD
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police have released surveillance pictures of a suspect who reportedly shot someone inside the El Dorado Jewelry store this week.

Police were called to the jewelry store on State Street before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers got to the scene, they discovered one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Springfield Police by calling 413-787-6355.

