PHOTOS: Springfield PD seek to identify jewelry store shooting suspect

Springfield Police have released surveillance pictures of a suspect who reportedly shot someone inside the El Dorado Jewelry store this week.
Police were called to the jewelry store on State Street before 6 p.m. on Thursday.
When officers got to the scene, they discovered one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Springfield Police by calling 413-787-6355.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.