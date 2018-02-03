Increasing clouds tonight. An unsettled end to the weekend with snow & rain on the way

Clouds will increase later tonight ahead of an approaching storm system will bring a snow/rain mix transitioning over to rain to the region Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

After a bit of a breezy afternoon winds should relax by this evening and high clouds will begin to drift in. Temps fall early tonight, then will start rising after midnight. By tomorrow, a few snow showers are possible in the morning, but very spotty.

A southerly wind increases tomorrow, warming temperatures into the middle and upper 30s during the afternoon. Most of the wet weather we are tracking will arrive Sunday afternoon across southern New England, beginning as snow in the hills and Berkshires and possibly as all rain for the valley. At times, a rain/snow mix may occur, but rain will take over for the valley, keeping snow accumulation at little to nothing. It may be a different story for western Franklin, northern Berkshire county if snow continues and a couple of inches may accumulate through Sunday night. It's a tough forecast and one that we will be keeping a close eye on.

A cold front comes through Monday morning bringing an end to precip before sunrise. We turn colder and windy behind the front. Some black ice is possible Monday morning as temps dip to around 30 degrees. We stay dry and cold through Tuesday, then our next storm system moves in late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Precip may begin as snow, which could impact the Wednesday morning commute, but everyone should change to rain for most of the day. Again, western Franklin, northern Berkshire could see more accumulating snow. One to watch. We return to dry, cold weather to end the week.

