"Female victim" grazed by bullet inside Springfield home - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A "female victim" was taken to Baystate Medical Center Saturday night after she was grazed by a bullet inside a home on Williams Street. 

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said that a shot spotter activation occurred on the 100 block of Union Street around 9:55 p.m. 

Walsh noted the that the victim was transported to the hospital as a precaution. 

No further details are available at this time. 

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story with the latest information both on-air and online.

