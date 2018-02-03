"Female victim" grazed by bullet inside Springfield home

A "female victim" was taken to Baystate Medical Center Saturday night after she was grazed by a bullet inside a home on Williams Street.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said that a shot spotter activation occurred on the 100 block of Union Street around 9:55 p.m.

Walsh noted the that the victim was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

No further details are available at this time.

No further details are available at this time.

