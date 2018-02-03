Woman grazed by bullet inside Springfield home

A woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center Saturday night after she was grazed by a bullet inside a home on Williams Street.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said that a shot spotter activation occurred on the 100 block of Union Street around 9:55 p.m.
Walsh noted the woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
No further details are available at this time.
