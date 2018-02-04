Police investigate shooting near Anthony's Dance-Club in South Hadley

We continue to follow developing news from overnight. Police in South Hadley responded to reports of shots fired at Anthony's Dance-Club on New Ludlow Road.

We're now learning this was a "non-fatal shooting." Police were called to the scene around 1:30 Sunday morning.

State Police were there when our Western Mass News crew arrived.

While we did reach out to South Hadley police for additional information, they directed us to the District Attorney's Office.

Mary Carey with the Northwestern DA's Office reports that detectives are investigating a "non-fatal shooting...near Anthony's in South Hadley." She confirmed the update shortly after 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Further details have not been made available.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available on air and online.

