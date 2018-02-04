Police investigate shots fired incident at Anthony's in South Hadley

We're following developing news from overnight. Police in South Hadley responded to reports of shots fired at Anthony's Dance-Club on New Ludlow Road.

This all took place around 1:30 this morning.

State Police were spotted working on scene by the Western Mass News crew.

No word yet if anyone was hurt.

We did reach out to South Hadley police for additional information and they have directed us to the District Attorney's Office.

Further details have not been made available.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available on air and online.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.