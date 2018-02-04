Rain/snow to rain moving in this afternoon

Clouds have moved in ahead of an approaching storm system will bring a snow/rain mix transitioning over to rain to the region this afternoon into tonight. A few snow showers are possible this morning, but they will be very spotty.

A southerly wind increases today, warming temperatures into the middle and upper 30s during the afternoon. Most of the wet weather we are tracking will arrive this afternoon across southern New England, beginning as snow in the hills and Berkshires and possibly as all rain for the valley. At times, a rain/snow mix may occur, but rain will take over for the valley, keeping snow accumulation at little to nothing. It may be a different story for western Franklin, northern Berkshire county if snow continues and those area could see 1-3" of accumulation before the transition over to rain. Rain will continue this evening, heavy at times, before ending during the overnight hours. Lows will drop back into the upper 20s to around 30.

A cold front comes through Monday morning bringing an end to precip before sunrise. We turn colder and windy behind the front. Some black ice is possible Monday morning as temps dip to around 30 degrees. We stay dry and cold through Tuesday, then our next storm system moves in late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Precip may begin as snow, which could impact the Wednesday morning commute, but everyone should change to rain for most of the day. Again, western Franklin, northern Berkshire could see more accumulating snow. One to watch. We return to dry, cold weather to end the week.

