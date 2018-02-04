Easthampton woman charged in connection to stolen painting

An Easthampton woman has been charged in connection to a painting that was stolen from a local art gallery on Saturday.

Easthampton police said they were notified the day after a painting valued at $850 was stolen from the Nash Gallery on Cottage Street.

After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, detectives identified the suspect as Carrie Hague.

Police said they recovered the painting from Hague's home on Mount Tom Avenue, and she allegedly "confessed to the larceny of the painting."

Hague was charged with larceny from a building and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

