Frigid tonight, but getting milder this weekend

Our breeze and any scattered cloud cover will diminish this evening and we’ve got a cold, February night ahead. High pressure is in control, giving us clear skies for several hours through dawn, which will help temperatures fall into the upper single digits for many and a few low teens. Remember, any melting from today will refreeze-keeping a lot of black ice around for Friday morning.

As high pressure heads east, a southwesterly wind flow will return Friday, bringing in more moisture and clouds. Temps get to near freezing in the afternoon-still slightly below normal. An approaching warm front will bring scattered snow showers and flurries by Friday evening. While impacts will be slow, some slick spots are possible as that snow begins sticking. South of the Pike, a dusting or coating is possible, then an inch or so is possible farther north. Some spots north of Rt. 2 could see up to 2” of snow. After the front passes, temps will begin to climb and they keep going for Saturday.

Warmer temps are on the way this weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 40s on Saturday. With a lingering front just to our north, expect clouds to stick around along with a few spotty rain showers here and there. An approaching cold front and area of low pressure will increase rain chances Saturday night through midday Sunday. Most of us will see rain, but northwest Mass-into the hills and Berkshires-may see a brief wintry mix, then go to all rain. It will be a cold, rainy Sunday with showers ending by the evening.

Next week begins with an exiting storm Monday morning. Clouds gradually decrease and we get a little sun late in the day with temperatures still running above normal. It looks like the 40s stick around much of the week as cold, Arctic air remains trapped over central Canada. Our weather does remain unsettled however, and another batch of showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday with some mixing at times.

