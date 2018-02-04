Heavy snow and ice moving in Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING issued for Franklin, Hampshire & northern Berkshire counties from 7am to 10pm Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for Hampden and southern Berkshire counties from 7am to 10pm Wednesday.

Tonight, we have fair skies and temperatures continue to fall as high pressure passes to our north. Overnight lows should return to the teens for everyone with increasing clouds through dawn.

Our storm system will begin bringing in snow by mid-morning, meaning the early AM rush, should be dry or flurries will be around at the most. As snow moves in, it may become steady and moderate to heavy quickly. By Noon, snow will be falling for everyone in western Mass and much of New England and snow may be heavy at times with 1-2” an hour. Temperatures at Noon will still be in the lower to middle 20s.

As low pressure nears from the southwest, warmer air will begin moving in through the middle layer of the atmosphere, causing a change from snow to snow and sleet and eventually, freezing rain. This will happen in the lower valley by mid-afternoon and may happen farther north by the evening, but should be brief. Many in the hills and Berkshires will stay snow for the duration of the storm. Temperatures by the evening commute will near freezing in the valley.

Snow amounts will range from 3-6 inches in the valley with a tenth to a quarter-inch of ice. Farther north into Hampshire and central/eastern Franklin, snow amounts will range from 6-8” with up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Western Franklin and northern Berkshire-also the highest points in western Hampden & Hampshire may see 8-10” with isolated amounts to a foot. Ice should be minimal with a trace to a tenth of an inch possible. (See snow map)

Any freezing rain will change back to snow showers right toward the end of the storm-which will be around 9-11pm. Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures return to the teens and low 20s, causing freezing on roads and walkways. Thursday looks cold and breezy with highs in the 20s under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday morning could be quite cold with a fresh snow pack, but clouds will start increasing in the morning. Snow showers are possible by Friday evening, which could impact some travel, but timing should be after the evening rush. Snow showers may change to a light wintry mix through Saturday morning as temps rise, making roads slick. Much of Saturday will stay dry and temperatures warm into the 40s by the afternoon. We stay busy with another storm on the way Sunday. For now, this looks to be mostly rain, but it needs to be watched for sure.

