Rain could be heavy at times tonight. A windy and cold start to the work week

Rain will overspread the region later this afternoon, though it could start out as a period of snow in the higher elevations, before a transition to rain. Drier and colder weather moves in for the start of the work week.

Most of the wet weather we are tracking will arrive later this afternoon across southern New England, beginning as snow in the hills and Berkshires and possibly as all rain for the valley. At times, a rain/snow mix may occur, but rain will take over for the valley, keeping snow accumulation at little to nothing. It may be a different story for western Franklin, northern Berkshire county if snow continues and those area could see 1-3" of accumulation before the transition over to rain. Rain will continue this evening, heavy at times, before ending during the overnight hours. Lows will drop back into the upper 20s to around 30.

We turn colder and windy behind the front as we kick off the work week. Some black ice is possible Monday morning as temps dip to around 30 degrees. We stay dry and cold through Tuesday, then our next storm system moves in late Tuesday night and Wednesday. While it's still early there is the potential that some locations could pick up several inches of snow. We will need to keep a close eye on this storm system. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.