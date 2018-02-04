Tracking a potential snowstorm for midweek

A WINTER STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF WESTERN MASS FOR WEDNESDAY.

After a chilly, blustery day across western Mass with highs a few degrees above freezing, we get cold in a hurry this evening. Wind gusts will continue to subside tonight and our breeze will lighten overnight. Temperatures should fall into the teens fairly quick. Overnight, clouds will increase ahead of an upper level disturbance, so expect a cloudy, cold start in the morning.

A few snow showers and flurries are possible throughout the morning as this disturbance moves through, but no accumulations are expected. Temps will once again return to a few degrees above freezing, so it will be a seasonable day with a lighter breeze. Some breaks of sun are looking likely in the afternoon and we are mostly clear in the evening Tuesday.

Snowstorm Potential:

A wave of energy moving into the Rockies and heading toward the southern US will then be directed toward the Northeast Wednesday thanks to high pressure off the coast. Low pressure will move northeast and pass somewhere close to Long Island and the Cape and head toward the coast of Maine. High pressure will be positioned to our north, keeping cold air in place-at least at the surface.

Precip should begin mid-morning Wednesday as snow for everyone. Road conditions will deteriorate throughout the day as snow gets moderate to heavy at times as the low moves in our direction. By the evening, around and south of the Mass Pike will start seeing a change to freezing rain or rain. The hills and Berkshires will likely stay all snow and will pick up the highest amounts. The valley should have lower snow amounts with some ice possible-but there is still some uncertainty of how long freezing rain sticks around. The Winter Storm Watch is for a potential of several inches of snow and some icing south. Snow amounts of 6-12” are possible in the Berkshires, hill towns and much of Franklin County and 3-6” of snow is possible in the valley. These numbers are sure to change over the next 24 hours as we fine-tine the forecast.

Expect Thursday to be gusty and colder behind our departing storm system. Snow showers are possible again Friday evening into Saturday with another passing system and rain is possible on Sunday as milder temps return-briefly.

