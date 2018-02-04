Winter storm heading out, but roads remain icy

SNOW TOTALS:



FRANKLIN COUNTY

Shutesbury - 5.5"

Goshen - 5.0"

Turners Falls - 4.0"

Leyden - 4.0"

Northfield - 4.0"

Whatley - 3.8"



HAMPDEN COUNTY

Ludlow - 2.5"

Springfield - 2.5"

Southwick - 2.2"

Westfield - 2.1"

Hampden - 1.7"



HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

Southampton - 3.5"

Granby - 3.2"

Amherst - 2.6"

Easthampton - 2.6"

South Hadley - 2.5"

Huntington - 2.0"



BERKSHIRE COUNTY

Becket - 5.0"

New Marlborough - 3.5"

Pittsfield - 3.0"

Our storm system is moving out and wet weather continues to diminish across western Mass. It has been an eventful day with snow to start, then a change to sleet and freezing rain and eventually plain rain for some in the lower valley.

A few to several inches of snow and sleet have been reported across western Mass and in the greater Springfield area, at least 0.15” of ice was measured before temperatures rose above 32 degrees. However, now that we are behind a cold front and departing low, temperatures will be returning to the upper teens and low 20s through dawn.

Roads may get very icy and slick-especially those not treated. This could impact the morning commute for Thursday as everything freezes over. Remember, the trickiest part of the commute might be just walking out the front door in the morning… road crews will be treating roads throughout the night.

We have a brisk, sunny day on the way for Thursday with highs climbing into the middle and upper 20s in the valley and only lower 20s in the Berkshires. High pressure will build in through Friday morning, which will keep skies mostly clear and allow temperatures to fall into the upper single digits. We remain below normal for our highs Friday, only reaching the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Clouds will increase ahead of our next system and snow showers/light snow will arrive by Friday afternoon.

Light snow will fall during Friday afternoon and evening, which could cause some travel issues. Not much snow is expected with a coating to an inch south of the Mass Pike and 1-2 inches farther north. Snow showers taper off early Saturday morning, then we keep clouds around with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Temps get milder too with highs hitting mid-40s.

Low pressure heads north and will spread rain across western Mass Sunday. For now, temperatures should climb above freezing, but we aren’t completely out of the woods as this could trend colder and we may have more freezing rain to deal with-a day to watch. A rain or snow shower may linger into Monday morning, then we clear out and get breezy behind the low. We remain busy with another chance for a wintry mix to rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

