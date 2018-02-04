Ludlow man arrested on drug charges in Monson

A Ludlow man was arrested on drug charges in Monson after police said he sold 20 bags of heroin to an undercover officer Saturday night.

According to a post on the Monson Police Department's Facebook Page, the unidentified 27-year-old has been charged with distribution of heroin, possession of a class B drug, possession of a class E drug.

Monson Police noted the suspect had a number of other of drug cases pending against him. The suspect was held on $2,500 bail.

