Chaos on the campus of UMass Amherst following Patriots loss

Chaos on the campus of UMass Amherst following the Patriots loss to the Eagles last night.

A crowd numbering in the thousands turned violent by game’s end.

The school says they will be moving forward with criminal charges today after making half a dozen arrests last night.

A dozen people were injured and sent to the hospital by the end of the night.

It was just after Tom Brady’s Hail Mary attempt when UMass Amherst police say a group of 2,000 people, including students, gathered on the southwest plaza of campus.

Police say fights broke out, with some people in the crowds throwing objects, breaking bottles, and setting off smoke bombs and firecrackers.

Police ordered them to break up before having to use guns loaded with pepper spray to clear the crowd.

It took more than an hour, but by 11:30 on Sunday night, things were clear.

But not before 6 arrests and 12 people were sent to the hospital with head injuries, cuts and some intoxicated.

“It was crazy I was running the other way, a lot of people were running," Marty Clayton, a Junior at UMass said.

Students tell us this chaos has been seen before, even when the Patriots have won the big game.

School officials told Western Mass News that they went as far as to ban outside guests from coming to campus during the game, in hopes of preventing this exact kind of situation.

"Initially it was going to be people celebrating, running in but it wasn't everyone was mad,” Brianna Fox, a Junior at the school said. “People were on people's shoulders throwing beer cans and bottles. It was madness."

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.