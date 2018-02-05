One dead following Southwick crash

One person is dead following a morning crash in Southwick.

Southwick Police Chief Dave Ricardi said that around 5 a.m. Monday, a 911 call came in for a single car crash along Feeding Hills Road, in the area of Great Brook Drive.

When officers arrived, they found that the vehicle had struck a tree on the north side of Feeding Hills Road.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of his or her injuries.

The passenger was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital, where he was pronounced dead form his injuries.

"The identities of the driver and the passenger are currently being withheld as this is an active investigation," Ricardi noted.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.