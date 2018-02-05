Stretch of Route 57 in Southwick closed following crash

A section of Route 57 in Southwick is closed following a single car crash earlier this morning.

Southwick Police told Western Mass News that the crash happened in the area of 149 Feeding Hills Road.

Two people, according to police, were transported to the hospital for treatment, the severity of those injuries, however, remains unknown.

Currently, Feeding Hills Road is closed from Shaggbark to Buckingham Drive.

