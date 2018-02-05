Two men arrested on larceny charges

Two men are under arrest after they allegedly stole a wallet from a woman over the weekend.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 4 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Willimansett Bridge for a reported robbery.

Officers arrived on-scene and spoke with two women. They reportedly told investigators that they were at a Chicopee Street gas station and while one woman was outside the car, a man approached asking for money.

That woman told her no, at which point, another man walked up as the first man began yelling at the woman.

A female passenger got out of the car to see if her friend needed help and as she did, she dropped her wallet.

"By the time she realized this, she witnessed the 2nd male party pick it up off the ground. She asked her friend to look in the car, while she asked the male for her wallet back. At this point, both male parties ran," Wilk explained.

The women chased the suspects as they fled towards Holyoke and were able to find the wallet, but debit cards and money were missing.

Holyoke Police were alerted to the incident and were able to locate the suspects. identified as 29-year-old Michael Suchenicz of Agawam and 27-year-old Donnie Ray Coppedge of Chicopee.

Wilk noted that during booking, investigators reportedly found a burnt, glass cylinder used for smoking drugs on him, as well as a small quantity of heroin.

"Also, a debit card, not in either arrested parties name, nor victims, was located and held for safekeeping and further investigation," Wilk explained.

Both men are charged with larceny from a person, while Coppedge is facing additional charges of possession of a Class A drug (subsequent offense) and possession of a Class B drug.

Bail was set at $100 for Coppedge. He was taken to the Ludlow Correctional Facility, where bail was increased to $1,500. Suchenicz was also taken to the Ludlow Correctional Facility and held on $100 bail.

