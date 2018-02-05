Springfield man wins $10M on scratch ticket

A Springfield man has ten million reasons to start the new month smiling.

Mass. Lottery said that Barry Hogan has won a $10 million prize on their "Platinum Millions" instant scratch game.

Hogan chose the annuity option for his prize and received his first of 20 payments of $500,000 - less any tax withholdings - when he claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters on Thursday, February 1.

Hogan bought the ticket at Sunoco on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale.

While Hogan's prize is the fifth and final $10 million prize from that instant game, three $1 million prizes are still up for grabs.

