Springfield man wins $10M on scratch ticket

A Springfield man has ten million reasons to start the new month smiling.
Mass. Lottery said that Barry Hogan has won a $10 million prize on their "Platinum Millions" instant scratch game.
Hogan chose the annuity option for his prize and received his first of 20 payments of $500,000 - less any tax withholdings - when he claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters on Thursday, February 1.
Hogan bought the ticket at Sunoco on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale.
While Hogan's prize is the fifth and final $10 million prize from that instant game, three $1 million prizes are still up for grabs.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.