Brockton officials say 2 children were killed in a stabbing

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - City officials in Brockton say two young children have been killed in a stabbing.

The Enterprise newspaper reports that the mayor's office contacted members of the Brockton City Council Monday confirming the stabbing deaths of two children in the city.

The mayor's office told the newspaper that it could not immediately provide further details.

Brockton police and firefighters descended on Prospect Street after the stabbing was reported Monday at a three-story residential building.

Mayor Bill Carpenter was there, along with the Plymouth County district attorney, Brockton police chief and Brockton fire chief.

