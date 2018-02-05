Road work to close lanes of I-91 and I-391

Road projects will force temporary lane closures on two area highways.

MassDOT said that on Tuesday, two lanes of I-91 south - in the area of the bridges over Route 202 and Westfield Road - will be closed for deck repairs.

In addition, deck repairs scheduled for Tuesday will cause two lanes of I-391 northbound in Chicopee - in the area of where I-391 north intersects with I-91 north - to be closed.

Both closures are scheduled to run between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

MassDOT is urging drivers to seek alternate routes if possible. If you need to travel through those areas, expect delays and you are asked to use caution and reduce your speed.

