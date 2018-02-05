Granville business owner hopes to rebuild following fire

A malfunction in a piece of glass making equipment is now being blamed for a fire over the weekend in Granville.

That word came Monday from the state fire marshal, who has deemed the fire accidental.

Ryan Sullivan, the owner of the glass making company Greasy Glass, is devastated.

However, just a two days after his business burned to the ground, Sullivan told Western Mass News he's overwhelmed by the support of the community.

"On Saturday, I was woken up by a neighbor. He had seen the flames in the building and was concerned for the safety of me," Sullivan said.

Sullivan was just down the road at a friend's house Saturday morning when he got the call that his handmade glass company of five years - Greasy Glass - was on fire.

"Nothing was salvageable. Everything that we worked for for so many years now was in there and we don't have anything to show for it now," Sullivan noted.

Sullivan told Western Mass News that despite what you see at the scene, it could have been worse.

Neighbors, pitching in alongside firefighters.

"The fire was going already very strongly and the neighbor generously brought his equipment and sand over," Sullivan added.

The sand, Sullivan said, helped to minimize runoff and environmental issues.

Other friends and town residents are now offering financial support as well.

"One of my friends woke me up in the middle of the night and showed me a fundraiser that he started," Sullivan explained.

A GoFundMe page for Sullivan and Greasy Glass has already raised close to $7,000 and since his business is not insured and, according to Granville Police, neither is the property owner, he said that his first priority is to clean up the property.

"I'm committed to being responsible to make sure it happens," Sullivan said.

As for rebuilding, "We would really love to rebuild. First, we're going to clean up and then see what our options are for rebuilding," Sullivan added.

For now, Sullivan said that he's humbled by the community's help.

"I had no idea how awesome the community could be until it took a tragedy to bring them together," Sullivan said.

The EPA and local fire investigators are now accessing the damage amount.

