Fans gather at Gillette Stadium to welcome Patriots home

After a heartbreaking end to the Patriots season Sunday night, the team is heading home to Gillette Stadium on Monday.

Busses that were carrying friends and family of the Patriots arrived to Foxborough at around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Fans have been in and out of Patriot Place all day still wearing their gear.

Even though losing is never easy for Patriots fans, many are already looking forward to the next time the Patriots will take on the field at Gillette Stadium.

One fan who grew up in Springfield chatted with Western Mass News about what its like to be apart of Patriots Nation.

"It’s just support your team, as a team you support them all but you support a lot of the players too. Maybe you have a connection with some of the players that you like, you get to see them and let them know that hey, patriot nation is still here," said Springfield resident Justyn Marshall.

Another topic that is fresh on the minds of fans is that Matt Patricia is officially the Head Coach for the Detroit Lions, the former Patriots Defensive Coordinator has been a staple on the New England team.



