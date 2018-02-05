Truck Day: Red Sox load trucks for spring training

Spring is just around the corner and that means baseball is too.

The Boston Red Sox equipment truck departed Monday for spring training in Florida.

The 53-foot truck is carrying an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies including: 1,100 bats, over 20,000 balls, 20 cases of bubble gum, and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

The truck will travel nearly 1,500 miles to Fort Myers where spring training gets under way this month at JetBlue Park, also known as "Fenway South."

A separate flatbed truck is transporting two Red Sox mascots, Wally the Green Monster and Tessie.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report on Valentine's Day and the first games of spring training - a double header against Northeastern and Boston College - will be on February 22.

