Chicopee officers to begin carrying Narcan

When it comes to reviving an overdose victim, seconds count.

In Chicopee, police officers would have to wait for an EMT or firefighter to arrive to a scene for Narcan - until this week.

Now, each officer will carry Narcan as a part of their emergency kit.

Before this week, only narcotics officers had the overdose drug.

The city responded to 233 overdoses that required medical attention.

The state's Department of Public Health showed an increase in fatal overdoses in the city from 20 in 2015 to 26 in 2016.

"This tool brings someone back to life and not everybody who overdoses is addicted to heroin or is a junkie as people like to say. This could be a first time user. This could be someone who has taken too much of a prescription medication," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Several other departments in western Massachusetts already have officers with Narcan, like Southwick, Greenfield, and Deerfield.

