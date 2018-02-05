Burst pipe floods Eastworks building in Easthampton

Multiple businesses and residences have been impacted following a burst sprinkler pipe on the roof of Eastworks in Easthampton this past Saturday.

The burst pipe led to flooding on multiple floors in the facility, which houses businesses and residences.

Residents of Eastworks told Western Mass News the damage to the interior of the building is catastrophic.

Boxes of damaged property were left outside of the rooms inside and ARS Restoration Services was still working to make parts of the building useable today when we were there today.

"A monsoon in these two apartments. The third one, we didn't have open yet. It's just that third of the apartments and then it ran down the thing, but it was like a monsoon inside of there," said Dawn Siebel, an Eastworks resident.

The owner of the building said that they're working on setting up a fundraising option to help the residents and businesses who were impacted.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.