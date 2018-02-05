Springfield PD arrest 3 juveniles for assaulting senior citizen

Springfield Police said they were able to quickly arrest three juveniles after they allegedly attacked a senior citizen outside of a convenience store last week.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said at around 10:30 a.m. on January 31, the senior citizen was leaving the convenience store on Belmont Avenue when he was confronted by thee juveniles.

The suspects reportedly punched the man in the face and one suspect threatened him with a knife.

Springfield Police reviewed surveillance video which lead them to arrest all three juveniles in less than three hours after the attack.

Walsh said the three juveniles were charged with armed assault to rob a 60+ year old, assault with a dangerous weapon on a 60+ year old, two counts of witness intimidation, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

