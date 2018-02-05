Patriots fans return home after the big game

Hundreds of thousands of fans traveled from all over the world to watch the Super Bowl in person.

Bob Forrester made the trip with his wife from Avon, Connecticut.

He told Western Mass News the game definitely kept him on his toes, and he couldn't have asked for a better game and effort from the Patriots.

"They played a great game no message other than great game and they did a good job," said Forrester.

He went on to say that the experience was made extra special with the energy and comradely he felt at the stadium, especially during the performances.

