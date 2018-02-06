Bridge repairs on I-91 South to close multiple lanes today

On Tuesday, two lanes will be closed on I-91 South in Holyoke as crews from Mass DOT conduct bridge repair work.

Patrick Marvin, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, said the work will be done during the “off-peak” hours, meaning from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Repair crews will be in the areas of the bridges over Route 202 and Westfield Road.

Marvin said signs will be posted alerting drivers of the work ahead, but that they should seek alternate routes if possible.

Click here to see a real time traffic map.

