Bridge deck repairs to close lanes on I-391 today

On Tuesday, two lanes will be closed on I-391 North in Chicopee as crews from Mass DOT conduct bridge deck repair work.

Patrick Marvin, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, said this work will be done from about 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Repair crews will be in the area of where I-391 northbound intersects with I-91 northbound, Marvin said. The two lane closure, however, will only impact 391.

Marvin said signs will be posted alerting drivers of the work ahead, but that they should seek alternate routes if possible.

