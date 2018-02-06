Remainder of UMass students arrested in Sunday night’s riot to be arraigned

Six UMass students are expected to appear in court this morning after being arrested on campus Sunday night.

They were arrested for their involvement in the chaos on campus after the Patriots loss to the Eagles.

In total, seven UMass students were arrested, one of them appearing in court Monday morning, and the other six are expected to be at the Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse in Belchertown on Tuesday.

Under state law, their names will not be released until they are charged in a courtroom. Officials said that had they posed a major risk to the community, their names would have been released.

Jordan Ortiz, of Marshfield, was the first make a court appearance. Ortiz has been charged with disorderly conduct, rioting and failing to disperse.

More than $2,500 in damages was reported across six residence halls Sunday night. Most of the damage was to bathrooms, a school official said, including a shattered toilet and door vents that were kicked in. Cans, bottles and even a shattered laptop were seen on the campus streets from the group of 2,000 students.

A spokesperson for the university told Western Mass News, the school banned guests from coming on campus and also took down light poles to prevent any problems.

But as students tell us, it was not enough to stop a crowd that size, and that angry.

"Everyone was kind of going nuts, screaming, swearing, throwing stuff," UMass freshman, Evan Traister, said.

"We were told if we left the building we'd be arrested," another freshman, Joshua Lafond, said.

Now, the school is saying it wants to look deeper into how they can prevent chaos like this going forward.

