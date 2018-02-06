Can skin resurfacing reverse time?

It's a race against time when it comes to fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, but there may be a way to fight visible signs of aging.

It’s called skin resurfacing and it can help shed years off your appearance. But what exactly is it?

“Anything that injures the top layer of the skin,” Stanley Glazer, a Senior Member of the New England Dermatology and Laser Center, said.

Removing signs of aging, sun exposure and acne to reveal younger looking skin.

Glazer told Western Mass News that different techniques treat different issues, however.

“Over and above a facial would be a chemical peel,” Glazer explained. “The chemical peels help with color they probably do very little for true smoothing the skin. The next thing up from that is microdermabrasion.”

Using a machine with small crystals, microdermabrasion injures and exfoliates the skin, brightening and improving texture with time. For the more dramatic improvement to smooth and reduce fine lines and wrinkles there's a process called microneedling.

“People get these little holes in the skin you can barely see and when those holes tighten up they tighten and pull the skin tighter,” Glazer said.

Laurie Circosta is an esthetician who has tried microneedling. She told us about what her skin now looks like.

“The whole complexion is brighter it's softer looking it helps to soften the fine lines, it also refreshes everything,” she said.

After that skin resurfacing can go as far as laser abrasion to really refine the skin.

“It creates heat and heats the water so the collagen tightens so it improves fine lines, wrinkles and acne scarring,” Glazer added.

Since resurfacing can be done on anyone, we tried it ourselves to get up close and personal.

A diamond tipped exfoliator was applied to Jordyn’s skin with a wand, while infusing hydration.

She said it was a little bit uncomfortable because it's not your skin on a normal day, but that overall, it's not too painful.

When the face has been stripped of its outer layer the eyes and lips are the next focus.

Jordyn described her skin as feeling soft, adding with a laugh, “maybe better than a baby's.”

