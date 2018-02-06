State, museum try to settle dispute over Rockwell paintings - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

State, museum try to settle dispute over Rockwell paintings

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office appears to be working with the Berkshire Museum to settle the question of whether the institution can sell dozens of artworks, including two Norman Rockwell paintings.

The Berkshire Eagle reported Monday that the state and the museum issued a public statement pledging cooperation.

Representatives from Healey's office and the museum say the two parties are "working together to resolve this matter, recognizing our shared responsibility for the collection."

The state still says the art can't be sold, while the museum says it has the right to sell the art to improve its finances and help fund a major renovation.

The two sides hope to file a petition with the Supreme Judicial Court soon. Until a resolution is found, no art will be sold.

