Crews battle fire on Barney Hale Rd. in Gill

Several fire departments were called to a house fire in Gill Tuesday morning.

The fire happened on Barney Hale Road shortly after 8 a.m. today

Fire crews from Greenfield, Northfield, and other sourrounding towns were on-scene.

Gill Fire Chief Gene Beaubien told Western Mass News that when crews arrived they found a heavy concentration of flames in the lower level basement area.

The home was in a tricky position and crews had to bring in water via tankers to attack it.

"It's slippery, that driveway is very slippery. The highway department came down and put sand for us and they also sanded the road coming up both ways," Beaubien added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

