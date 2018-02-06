Chicopee Police locate missing man - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee Police locate missing man

By Ryan Trowbridge
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A man reported missing last week has been located.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 38-year-old Kenneth Francis had been missing since Tuesday, January 30.

Francis' family was concerned for his well-being.

Wilk noted Wednesday morning that Francis has been located and is safe.  The department thanks the public for their assistance in the case.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

